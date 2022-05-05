Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th McIlroy hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McIlroy's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 17th green, McIlroy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McIlroy at 3 under for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, McIlroy had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.