Roger Sloan putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Roger Sloan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Roger Sloan hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Sloan chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.