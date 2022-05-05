Robert Garrigus shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Robert Garrigus hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Garrigus had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Garrigus's 126 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Garrigus chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.