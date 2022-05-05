Rickie Fowler putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Rickie Fowler hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to even for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Fowler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Fowler had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Fowler's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.