Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Werenski hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Werenski's his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Werenski's 170 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.