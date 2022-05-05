Peter Uihlein shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Peter Uihlein hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 255 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Uihlein hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.