Peter Malnati shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 12th, Malnati missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 second, Malnati chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Malnati had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Malnati's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.