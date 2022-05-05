Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Paul Barjon in the first round at the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Paul Barjon hit 7 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; and Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Paul Barjon's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Barjon's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Barjon had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Barjon chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 5 under for the round.