Patrick Reed putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Patrick Reed hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Patrick Reed had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Reed chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Reed hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.