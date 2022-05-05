Norman Xiong shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Norman Xiong hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Xiong finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Xiong hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Xiong to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Xiong's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Xiong reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xiong to even-par for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Xiong hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xiong to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Xiong's 106 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Xiong to 3 over for the round.

Xiong got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Xiong to 5 over for the round.