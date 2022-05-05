  • Nick Watney shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Nick Watney makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney's 16-footer for birdie at Wells Fargo

