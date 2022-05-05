Nick Watney shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Watney hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Watney had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Watney's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Watney had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Watney to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Watney to 4 under for the round.