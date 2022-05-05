Nick Taylor shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 third green, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Taylor's 175 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.