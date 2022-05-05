7-over 77 by Nicholas Thompson in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Nicholas Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 151st at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 4 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 5 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 6 over for the round.

At the 299-yard par-4 14th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 7 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Thompson's 172 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 7 over for the round.