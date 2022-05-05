Nate Lashley finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Lashley's 104 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Lashley hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lashley had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.