Morgan Hoffmann shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Morgan Hoffmann hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoffmann finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hoffmann tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Hoffmann got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffmann to 4 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Hoffmann's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hoffmann's 112 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 4 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Hoffmann chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 3 over for the round.

Hoffmann got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 4 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Hoffmann hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hoffmann to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoffmann had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 3 over for the round.