Michael Thompson shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 15th, Thompson's tee shot went 261 yards to the native area, his second shot went 73 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 153 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Thompson's 187 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.