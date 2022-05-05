Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Michael Gligic hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Gligic's tee shot went 220 yards to the native area and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 225-yard par-3 third. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.