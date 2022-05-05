Max McGreevy shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Max McGreevy hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 151st at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, McGreevy had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 5 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 6 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, McGreevy hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, McGreevy's 183 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 641-yard par-5 second, McGreevy chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 5 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 7 over for the round.