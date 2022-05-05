Max Homa shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Max Homa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Homa hit an approach shot from 146 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Homa's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Homa's 173 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Homa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Homa had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Homa's 177 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 5 under for the round.