Matthias Schwab finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Schwab hit an approach shot from 144 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

Schwab tee shot went 232 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Schwab's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

Schwab his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 10th, Schwab hit his 135 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Schwab had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Schwab his second shot was a drop and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.