Matthew Wolff shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Matthew Wolff hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; and Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wolff had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Wolff's 95 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Wolff had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wolff's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.