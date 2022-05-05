Matthew NeSmith putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Matthew NeSmith chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 412-yard par-4 16th, NeSmith went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, NeSmith's 151 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, NeSmith had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.