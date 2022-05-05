Matt Wallace rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Wallace hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wallace finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Matt Wallace hit an approach shot from 146 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Wallace hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.