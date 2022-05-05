Matt Kuchar rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kuchar finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Matt Kuchar got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matt Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Kuchar hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 16th, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kuchar's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Kuchar at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kuchar had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kuchar's 190 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.