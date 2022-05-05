Matt Jones shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Jones hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Jones got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Jones's 154 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Jones hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Jones hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Jones his second shot was a drop and his approach went 116 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 3 over for the round.