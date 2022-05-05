Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Fitzpatrick had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick tee shot went 223 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.