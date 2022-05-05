  • Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Fitzpatrick's 16-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo

