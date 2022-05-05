6-over 76 by Martin Trainer in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Martin Trainer hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day in 155th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Trainer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Trainer's 91 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

After hitting his fourth shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the green. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 10th. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Trainer had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Trainer's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Trainer went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Trainer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trainer at 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Trainer's 138 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 6 over for the round.