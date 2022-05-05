Martin Laird shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Martin Laird hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 641-yard par-5 second, Laird chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Laird had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Laird's 155 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to even for the round.