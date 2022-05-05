Mark Hubbard shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Hubbard's tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough and his approach went 61 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

At the 299-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard had a 305-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 21-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Hubbard had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Hubbard's tee shot went 204 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.