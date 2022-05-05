Marc Leishman shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Marc Leishman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Leishman's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Leishman had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Leishman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Leishman's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Leishman had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Leishman tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

At the fourth, 440-yard par-4, Leishman hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Leishman's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Leishman had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.