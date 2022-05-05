Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Mackenzie Hughes in the first round at the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hughes finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Mackenzie Hughes's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Hughes had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.