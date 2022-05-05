-
Luke List shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 05, 2022
Highlights
Luke List uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Wells Fargo
In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Luke List makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Luke List hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
List got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, List's 172 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, List's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 10th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, List hit his next to the green and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, List had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even for the round.
On the par-4 16th, List's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
