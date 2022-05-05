Luke Donald shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Luke Donald hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Donald got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot into the native area Donald sunk his 3rd shot from 8 yards to save him par saving leaving him at 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Donald chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Donald's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Donald had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.