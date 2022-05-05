Lucas Glover shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Lucas Glover hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Glover went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Glover chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 13th, Glover chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Glover hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Glover's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.