Lee Hodges shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Lee Hodges hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 253 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 first, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 11th hole, Hodges chipped in his fifth from 7 yards, scoring a par. This kept Hodges at 4 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Hodges's tee shot went 203 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hodges had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 5 over for the round.