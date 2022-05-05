Larkin Gross shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Larkin Gross hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gross finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Gross had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gross to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 12th, Gross missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gross to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Gross reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gross to even for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Gross chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gross to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Gross's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gross to 2 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Gross hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gross to 1 over for the round.

Gross got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gross to 4 over for the round.