Lanto Griffin finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Griffin's tee shot went 136 yards to the right rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Griffin's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 641-yard par-5 second, Griffin took a drop on his first. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Griffin hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

Griffin hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, he sank his approach from 188 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.