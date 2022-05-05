Kurt Kitayama putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kurt Kitayama hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kitayama finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kurt Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Kitayama hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kitayama's 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Kitayama had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.