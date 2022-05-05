Kramer Hickok finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Hickok tee shot went 207 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hickok's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Hickok hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Hickok had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hickok's 76 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.