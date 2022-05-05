Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 11th, Aphibarnrat got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Aphibarnrat hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 third, Aphibarnrat missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Aphibarnrat hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Aphibarnrat hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.