Kevin Tway shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kevin Tway hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Tway got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway tee shot went 167 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tway hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.