Kevin Streelman shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Streelman sinks 23-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo
In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Kevin Streelman makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Streelman hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Streelman hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.
On the 641-yard par-5 second, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Streelman to 3 over for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 4 over for the round.
