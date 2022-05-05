Strong putting brings Kevin Chappell an even-par round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kevin Chappell had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Chappell's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chappell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Chappell had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to even for the round.