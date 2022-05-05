Kelly Kraft shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Kelly Kraft hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Kraft got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Kraft had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Kraft chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even for the round.