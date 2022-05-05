  • Keith Mitchell shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

