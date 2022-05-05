Keith Mitchell shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Mitchell hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.

On the par-5 second, Mitchell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.