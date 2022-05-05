Keegan Bradley finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Bradley got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Bradley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bradley's 95 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Bradley's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bradley had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Bradley hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.