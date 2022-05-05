  • K.H. Lee shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, K.H. Lee makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    K.H. Lee sinks a 34-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, K.H. Lee makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.