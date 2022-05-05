K.H. Lee shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, K.H. Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Lee hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

Lee hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Lee hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 under for the round.