Justin Lower shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Justin Lower hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Lower hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Lower chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Lower hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lower's 122 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

Lower hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 2 under for the round.