Joshua Creel shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Joshua Creel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Creel got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Creel's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Creel's 181 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 2 over for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Creel to 3 over for the round.