Joseph Bramlett finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Bramlett's his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Bramlett's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

Bramlett missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Bramlett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Bramlett hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Bramlett's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.